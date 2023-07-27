On Call with Dr. Kumar: How does a young, health athlete like Bronny James suddenly suffer cardiac attack?

NEW YORK -- Basketball legend LeBron James' son, Bronny James, suffered cardiac arrest during practice earlier this week.

The 18-year-old is now recovering, but the case raises the question: How does a healthy, young athlete suffer a life-threatening attack?

Cardiovascular disease specialist Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS New York to explain. She breaks down the difference between sudden cardiac arrest vs. a heart attack, plus the causes and treatment.

She also compared this case to when Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin also suffered cardiac arrest.

Switching hears, Dr. Kumar answered some questions about the excessive heat warning impacting the area until Saturday and tips to stay safe.

