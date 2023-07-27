Watch CBS News
Health

On Call with Dr. Kumar: How does a young, health athlete like Bronny James suddenly suffer cardiac attack?

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

On Call with Dr. Kumar: Bronny James' sudden cardiac attack explained
On Call with Dr. Kumar: Bronny James' sudden cardiac attack explained 04:32

NEW YORK -- Basketball legend LeBron James' son, Bronny James, suffered cardiac arrest during practice earlier this week.

The 18-year-old is now recovering, but the case raises the question: How does a healthy, young athlete suffer a life-threatening attack? 

Cardiovascular disease specialist Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS New York to explain. She breaks down the difference between sudden cardiac arrest vs. a heart attack, plus the causes and treatment.

She also compared this case to when Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin also suffered cardiac arrest

Switching hears, Dr. Kumar answered some questions about the excessive heat warning impacting the area until Saturday and tips to stay safe.

CLICK HERE for more from Dr. Kumar and watch her full interview above.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 7:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.