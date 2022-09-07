Gov. Kathy Hochul lifts mask mandate for mass transit, congregant settings

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul says masks are now optional for people on mass transit and in other settings.

The governor said that applies to the subway in New York City and buses throughout the state.

"Starting today, masks will be optional," Hochul said. "So places like shelters, correctional facilities, detention centers and, yes, mass transit."

She made the announcement before receiving her latest COVID booster at the Boriken Neighborhood Health Center in East Harlem.

"Let's respect each other's choices. What that means is, if you choose not to have a mask, that is your personal decision. You'll do your own personal risk assessment of who you're exposed to, your own vulnerabilities, where you work. You'll make your own determination," she continued. "But do not judge your fellow passengers on what their choices are."

CBS2's Alice Gainer will have more on this breaking news coming up on CBS2 News at Noon.