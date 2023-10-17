Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli demonstrators gather in Washington Square Park

NEW YORK -- As the Israel-Hamas war intensifies, rallies in the Tri-State Area continue.

Dueling rallies were held in Washington Square Park on Tuesday afternoon.

On one side, there was a pro-Israel rally that was organized by NYU students, and on the other side were people in support of the Palestinian people. They started out on different sides of the park, but eventually came face-to-face.

The rally for people supporting Palestinian people started with a large crowd. They've been very vocal about freeing the Palestinian people and the years of persecution their people have faced. They're also calling attention to what they're calling genocide happening in Gaza right now.

The pro-Israel rally was organized by NYU students. We spoke to one young man who was studying in Israel when the attack by Hamas terrorists occurred. He finally made his way home a few days ago.

This is in close proximity to the NYU campus, as well as residential buildings.

The NYPD Intel Division is monitoring social media postings for any potential threats.

So far, the rallies have been peaceful. Both sides rallied while respecting each other's space.

One thing they have in common -- praying for their countries and the atrocities happening there.

"For an organization of a resistance movement and a movement of freedom fighters to legitimize and bolster their organization and their movement by commending the deaths and the attack on Jewish people and of innocence lives lost, an act of terror ... is just horrifying," a pro-Israel demonstrator said.

"Hamas opened a war against Israel. I don't think there is any country in the world that would accept such atrocities against their civilians," pro-Israel demonstrator Lior Behar said.

"I have friends in Gaza whose families' have been struck, and I'm pretty horrified by the rise in Islamophobic language and the vilification. I'm from Egypt. My family and everyone I know is pretty horrified by what's happening," a pro-Palestinian demonstrator said.

"We're not supporting violence. We're here to talk about the history of the Palestinian people, that they've been suffering for 75 years and that the incidents are not happening within a vacuum," another pro-Palestinian demonstrator said.

There is a large police presence in Washington Square Park. A police spokesperson says there are stepped up patrols in the park and around the neighborhood.