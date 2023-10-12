Almost 200 gather in Washington Square Park to mourn lives lost in Israel and Gaza

NEW YORK -- People in the Tri-State Area who have Palestinian and Israeli ties continue holding vigils and rallies as the Israel-Hamas war unfolds.

Wednesday night, a group of almost 200 people gathered in Washington Square Park to mourn the lives lost in Gaza and Israel. They called for the de-escalation of tensions between Israel and Palestine.

Some at the rally lost loves ones in the attacks on Gaza.

"Some of us are grieving murdered family members. We are grieving friends and those friends' kids," a speaker at the rally said.

"We grieve for our current reality where political leaders in the U.S. and in Israel accept ongoing violence toward civilians as collateral damage," another speaker said.

Hours earlier, the Yeshiva University community stood in unity in song and prayer to show solidarity with Israel.

"We need to stand together and stand strong to eradicate evil from our midst," said Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, Yeshiva University president.

On the Upper West Side, hundreds of Jewish New Yorkers in Stephen Wise Free Synagogue have been paralyzed by worry and are praying for their brothers and sisters in Israel.

"I think most American Jews are not doing well. We're deeply pained, deeply sorrowed, worried about not only the hostilities now, but the war to come," said Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch.

The Hamas attack on Israel marked the deadliest day for the Jewish population since the Holocaust.