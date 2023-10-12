Yeshiva University community holds unity event to show solidarity with Israel

NEW YORK -- As the death toll in Israel rises, students from Yeshiva University came together Wednesday to pray for those in their homeland.

In song and prayer, the Yeshiva University community stood in unity Wednesday to show solidarity with Israel.

"We need to stand together and stand strong to eradicate evil from our midst," Yeshiva University President Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman said.

Berman was in Israel, leaving synagogue with his family, when the Hamas terrorist attacks started. His 26-year-old son, a reservist in the combat unit, was called to serve.

"Everything is so sudden and so quick," he said. "I do not wish on anyone to have the experience of sending their son off to war."

Twenty-five-year-old Leah Turjman was at the Supernova music festival when she was killed by Hamas terrorists. Her Long Island family tells CBS her remains were identified by DNA Wednesday and a funeral was held for her.

The unspeakable acts that continue to take place have left the community shaken.

Hannie Ricardo's daughter Oriya was at the same music festival as Turjman. Ricardo flew to Israel when she found out the 26-year-old was missing.

"I was still hoping that she would come back to me," Ricardo said.

Her mom says she managed to get away with two others, but Hamas militants caught up to their vehicle and killed them. Her boyfriend found her remains Tuesday.

"The terrorists were waiting. They were like a spider web. They were everywhere. And they shot them," Ricardo said. "I found a message from her on WhatsApp, saying, 'Mom, I love you so much.'"

"I hope, I pray that this is an inflection point for the world, for all of us to really come together," said Didi Levy, assistant director of the Yeshiva University counseling center and a veteran Israel Defense Force soldier.

Family members are asking for prayers and the safe return of hostages and soldiers on the frontlines.