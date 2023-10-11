Watch CBS News
Worshippers gather at Upper West Side synagogue to show support for Israel

By Ali Bauman, Alice Gainer

Worshippers gather at Upper West Side synagogue to show support for Israel
NEW YORK -- Worshippers gathered Wednesday evening on the Upper West Side to show their support for Israel.

Hundreds of people filed into Stephen Wise Free Synagogue on West 68th Street. Many said they came because they feel helpless watching what is happening across the world and wanted to mourn in the comfort of community.

CBS New York's Ali Bauman sat down with Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch ahead of Wednesday's service.

"Not only to mourn the dead, pray for the welfare of the wounded and pray for the defeat of the Hamas terrorists, but also to gather together and comfort one another," he said.

The rabbit said the synagogue will travel together to Israel as a community in the spring as previously planned.

