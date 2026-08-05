Warning stickers to be put on cars that aren't moved for alternate-side parking in NYC

If you ignore alternate-side parking in New York City, you might come back with more than just a ticket.

Department of Sanitation workers are putting large warning stickers on cars that block street sweepers for the first time since 2012.

The neon green stickers made their return Tuesday on the Upper West Side. City leaders say too many drivers are treating the $65 ticket as just the price of parking, while sanitation crews are left unable to clean along the curb.

Neon green warning stickers will be placed on cars that don't move for alternate-side parking. DSNY

The Department of Sanitation estimates more than 500,000 vehicles violate alternate-side parking rules every week.

City officials insist this isn't about publicly shaming drivers. The goal is to get people to move their cars so streets can be cleaned.

"I think that it's critically important that the sanitation department be able to conduct street cleaning, and whenever I've seen the hardworking men and women of DSNY, the question is always, how can we make their jobs easier?" said Mayor Zohran Mamdani. "If this does that, then it's something that I support."

It's important to note the sticker doesn't replace the ticket. Drivers who don't move their cars can still be hit with the summons plus a big reminder stuck to the window.