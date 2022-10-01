Watch CBS News
Local News

Wake and funeral arrangements announced for FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Wake, funeral arrangements made for FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo
Wake, funeral arrangements made for FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo 00:37

NEW YORK -- Wake and funeral arrangements have been made for FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo.

The wake will be held for Russo on Monday and Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at Commack Abbey Funeral Home in Commack, Long Island.

Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Tilles Center on the LIU Post campus in Brookeville.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Witness to deadly stabbing says suspect was "weirdly pacing," then charged at EMS Lt. Alison Russo

Russo was stabbed to death Thursday in what police call an unprovoked attack.

The man accused in the stabbing, 34-year-old Peter Zisopoulos, is facing murder charges.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 1, 2022 / 5:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.