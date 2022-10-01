Wake and funeral arrangements announced for FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo

NEW YORK -- Wake and funeral arrangements have been made for FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo.

The wake will be held for Russo on Monday and Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at Commack Abbey Funeral Home in Commack, Long Island.

Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Tilles Center on the LIU Post campus in Brookeville.

Russo was stabbed to death Thursday in what police call an unprovoked attack.

The man accused in the stabbing, 34-year-old Peter Zisopoulos, is facing murder charges.