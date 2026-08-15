Murray debuts as Minnesota's starting QB, Dart throws for a TD as Vikings beat Giants 13-10

Kyler Murray led a drive that ended in a field goal in his first game action since being named Minnesota's starting quarterback, New York's Jaxson Dart threw for a touchdown after passing a concussion test and the Vikings beat the Giants 13-10 in each team's preseason opener on Saturday.

Murray completed two of his three passes for 10 yards as coach Kevin O'Connell played his first-team offense — minus top receiver Justin Jefferson — for just one series. J.J. McCarthy, the 10th pick in the 2024 draft who has been relegated to backup duty, struggled in his first possession before settling in to finish 4 of 7 for 34 yards.

In John Harbaugh's first time on the sideline as Giants coach, Dart was sacked twice on six drop-backs, the second time getting crushed by Vikings safety Jay Ward. Dart was escorted to the blue medical tent to be evaluated for a concussion, then returned two snaps later to complete a 15-yard TD pass to rookie Malachi Fields on the second-year QB's final play of the game.

Dart was 3 of 4 for 26 yards.

Jamal Adams leaves on a cart

Vikings safety/linebacker Jamal Adams was taken off the field on a cart after going down on a noncontact play and grabbing at his right knee early in the second quarter. He was quickly ruled out, and O'Connell implied that the injury was significant.

"You absolutely hate to see that," O'Connell said on the Vikings' TV broadcast at halftime. "You're just crushed for him. The role that he was kind of paving for himself and then just having the personality, experience, toughness that he brought in such a short amount of time, we're going to miss him. And we're going to need to see some guys here step up."

Adams, 30, was playing in his first game with Minnesota after signing on the eve of the start of training camp.

Odell Beckham Jr. is back in blue

Nearly a decade removed from his glory days with the Giants, Odell Beckham Jr. played his first game back with the team that drafted him and drew big cheers from the fans in attendance when he entered in the second quarter and made his first catch on a 6-yard pass from Jameis Winston. Beckham made one more catch for no gain.

Myles Price keeps catching passes

Vikings receiver Myles Price kept his strong camp going into the preseason. Price had four receptions for 51 yards, most notably a one-handed touchdown catch from Carson Wentz in the third quarter.