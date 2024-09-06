Vigil honors Johnny, Matthew Gaudreau in Gloucester City, New Jersey

Eagles fans cheer at the kickoff season watch party at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia Eagles fans cheer at the kickoff season watch party at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia 02:08

GLOUCESTER CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A private remembrance ceremony was held in Gloucester County Friday night to honor both Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. This is one of the first gatherings in the area to pay tribute to the hometown hockey heroes who were tragically killed last week.

Johnny and Matthew were alumni of Gloucester Catholic, played hockey there, and Matthew even coached at the school.

A line stretched out the door and far beyond the alleyway of Gloucester Catholic High School.

The school runs generations deep and prides itself on family, faith, and tradition. Friday night showed just that as the community came out to support the Gaudreau family.

"Such a tragic event Johnny and Matty and the whole Gaudreau family means so much to the entire Gloucester Catholic family and as always the Gloucester Catholic family rallies behind and the support we have got at the school, let alone the support I know the family has got, is just something I will never forget and I know they will never forget," said Tom Iacovone, Gloucester Catholic principal.

Police said the brothers were hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver while they were riding their bikes last Thursday night in Salem County, a day before their sister's wedding.

A remembrance ceremony was held inside the gym to give the community a chance to pray and heal and lift the family.

When it started, CBS News Philadelphia cameras stayed outside out of respect for the family, but there were pictures, flowers, jerseys and balloons.

"We are a Gloucester Catholic family. The Gaudreau's embodied what that means and the love they have for one another is second to none," said Lacovone.

"We are just so happy to have the opportunity to open up our doors and have a chance to not only mourn the loss of these two fine men but also celebrate their lives," said Pat Murphy.

As the memories and tributes continue to pour in from all over, Gloucester Catholic said the brothers never forgot where they came from and were always giving back to the community and school. They were hometown hockey heroes and role models to so many.

The schools said they are blown away with the outpouring of support and the school and the community said they will continue to be there for the family moving forward.

"They were the most humble people you ever want to meet," said Murphy. "They are a great family. They are grounded and it's a big loss not only for Gloucester Catholic but for everyone in this area."

A funeral service for the brothers will be held Monday at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Media, Delaware County. The service is only for family and close friends but will be livestreamed at noon on CBS News Philadelphia and by the NHL.