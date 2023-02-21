Vigil held in Bay Ridge for victims of last week's U-Haul truck rampage

NEW YORK -- People gathered Monday in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, for a vigil in honor of the victims of last week's U-Haul truck rampage.

The truck smashed through streets and sidewalks. Security video captured a man dive to the ground to avoid getting hit. One person was killed in the attack and eight others were injured.

CBS2 went to the intersection where one of the victims, a single father of three, was killed. He was making a food delivery when the U-Haul struck him fatally.

On Monday, Mayor Eric Adams and City Council members came to comfort a community that has endured so much trauma.

The violent rampage started last Monday when an out-of-control U-Haul struck nine people in seven different locations across Brooklyn. In many cases, the victims were working class immigrants, delivery workers, and one was on his way to do his taxes.

While most walked away with broken bones, 44-year-old Yijie Ye did not survive. Another, Mohammed Rakchi, is still hospitalized with severe head trauma.

"It's really hard. My kids keep asking where's dad. I'm really confused. I really don't know what to say," said Rakchi's wife, Nadjet Tchenar.

"While this may not have been a coordinated terrorist attack, it was an act of terror. It left a trail of terror through our neighborhood. It was harrowing. Anumber of people are still on edge about it," Councilman Justin Brannan said.

Police ultimately caught up to and apprehended the driver, Weng Sor, by the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel. He's facing murder charges, but Ye's family says no sentence will ever bring back the 44-year-old single father, who leaves behind three children.

The consequences of the suspect's actions will last them a lifetime.