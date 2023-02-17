Delivery worker badly injured in Brooklyn U-Haul truck rampage speaks out

NEW YORK -- A delivery worker is now out of the hospital after being struck by a U-Haul In Brooklyn on Monday in what police say was a violent rampage.

In an interview with CBS2 on Thursday, he said he now faces major challenges, physically and financially.

A community of delivery workers is now rallying around him and the family of another victim.

With cuts on his face and a cast on his leg, Ever Coy explained the pain he is enduring. The delivery worker said he was riding into Manhattan on Monday morning when a U-Haul truck suddenly swerved toward him. The truck barreled into him and knocked him off his bike.

Through a translator, Coy said he has two broken bones and won't be able to walk -- or work -- for months.

"I'm really sad," he said, "because my foot will never be the same."

Police say Weng Sor, a 62-year-old in a mental health crisis, struck eight other people with the U-Haul truck, including another delivery worker, who did not survive.

"We need some more safety things," said Manny Ramirez, a member of the delivery worker advocacy group Los Deliveristas Unidos.

Ramirez is calling for more protection for fellow delivery workers, who he says are too often subjected to crime and reckless drivers.

"Protect the drivers, like penalizing more for when you hit some delivery worker," Ramirez said.

Los Deliveristas Unidos is sharing fundraisers online to help cover the worker's funeral and Coy's bills.

After that terrifying collision at the corner in Bay Ridge, Coy said he's worried about not just his own expenses, but the money he has been sending to support his parents in Guatemala.

He said he could have never imagined this happening to him.