Deadly U-Haul truck rampage suspect Weng Sor set to be arraigned

NEW YORK -- The driver accused in the deadly Brooklyn truck rampage is set to be arraigned in court on Wednesday afternoon.

He's accused of mowing down pedestrians and cyclists with a rented U-Haul earlier this week.

The suspect was waiting to face a judge, and is expected to be up on multiple charges, including murder, attempted murder, and assault.

There were seconds of panic as police officers from the 68th Precinct rushed young students off the street and inside Monday. Little did they know, just blocks away, a man behind the wheel of a U-Haul truck was plowing down innocent people.

Authorities say that man was 62-year-old Weng Sor. He shouted something at cameras when he was escorted by police out of the 68th Precinct on Tuesday night.

Why he would do what he's being accused of doing is still under investigation, but Sor's family told CBS2 he was off his medication. They also say he was chasing an invisible object moving toward him.

Ye Yijie, 44, was killed in the incident. Chilling surveillance video showed his bike trapped under the speeding truck.

"He was a very good dad," said neighbor Peter Chuc.

Family and neighbors say Ye was a devoted single father to three teens -- two boys and a girl.

"Sometimes when I go downstairs, like last time, he was cooking for them. The kids were there, playing around," Chuc said.

Multiple others closely avoided similar tragedy.

"I see the car is coming to hit me, and I only have one second or two seconds," said Mohamed Abdelmagid.

Of the eight people hurt, one -- Muhammed Rakchi -- remains in a medically-induced coma.

"When I went to the hospital I saw him in critical condition," said his wife, Nadjet Tchenar.