Dramatic video captures tractor-trailer hitting Thruway overpass in South Nyack, N.Y.

Dramatic video captures the moment a tractor trailer smashed into an overpass on I-87 in Rockland County, N.Y. Monday.

It happened at 12:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the New York State Thruway in South Nyack.

The moment of impact was captured in dashcam video of a AAA Carting truck. The video shows a spray of debris flying as the truck struck the overpass, tipped over, and skidded on its side.

According to the New York State Police, the tractor trailer hit the South Broadway bridge overpass and then fell on its side. Video shows the tractor trailer continue to slide on the pavement after it fell on its side. New York State Police say it struck a Toyota parked on the right shoulder.

The Toyota's driver was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

The aftermath of a truck hitting the South Broadway Bridge overpass on I-87 on Aug. 10, 2026. New York State Police

Two lanes of I-87 southbound were closed to traffic in the area as the cleanup continued. Drivers were cautioned to expect delays while the cleanup continued.