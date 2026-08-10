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Dramatic video captures tractor-trailer hitting Thruway overpass in South Nyack, N.Y.

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
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Jesse Zanger

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Dramatic video captures the moment a tractor trailer smashed into an overpass on I-87 in Rockland County, N.Y. Monday. 

It happened at 12:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the New York State Thruway in South Nyack. 

The moment of impact was captured in dashcam video of a AAA Carting truck. The video shows a spray of debris flying as the truck struck the overpass, tipped over, and skidded on its side. 

According to the New York State Police, the tractor trailer hit the South Broadway bridge overpass and then fell on its side. Video shows the tractor trailer continue to slide on the pavement after it fell on its side. New York State Police say it struck a Toyota parked on the right shoulder. 

The Toyota's driver was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

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The aftermath of a truck hitting the South Broadway Bridge overpass on I-87 on Aug. 10, 2026.  New York State Police

Two lanes of I-87 southbound were closed to traffic in the area as the cleanup continued. Drivers were cautioned to expect delays while the cleanup continued. 

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