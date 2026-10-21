Video captures North Brunswick burglary, family says thieves stole $100K safe

A North Brunswick family says four masked burglars broke into their home and stole a safe containing an estimated $100,000 worth of cash, jewelry and important documents.

The burglary happened around 7:45 p.m. Friday at a home on Aspen Drive, according to the family.

"They basically kicked the door open, and they broke this entire frame," Kinjal Patel, the victim's brother, said.

Patel said surveillance footage shows four suspects forcing their way into the home before heading directly upstairs.

The thieves then searched room after room until they found the family's safe.

"They basically took the safe and they dragged it," Patel said.

According to the family, the entire break-in lasted about six minutes.

The homeowner, Chirag Patel, said the safe contained cash, jewelry and critical documents, including passports.

"I felt like my life was over," Patel said. He estimated the loss at "close to like $100K."

The family believes the suspects may have been watching the house before the break-in.

They shared video from a neighbor's security camera that they say shows a suspicious vehicle driving near the home about 15 minutes after the family left.

Patel said the family's Ring camera captured only a still image of the suspects.

The family also believes the burglars may have jammed the home's Wi-Fi signal, disabling security cameras during the break-in.

"We feel like this was a targeted attack," Kinjal Patel said.

It's unclear why the home may have been targeted, but the family said detectives are actively investigating leads.

The family has provided investigators with footage of what they believe is a silver Mercedes-Benz that may be connected to the burglary.

"I just hope justice is served and I hope to see them in court," Chirag Patel said.

The Patel family is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Brunswick Police Department at 732-247-0922 or online.