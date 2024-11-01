Wildfire in Rockaway Township, NJ park leads to evacuations

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Homes were evacuated in Morris County, New Jersey on Friday because of a wildfire.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service began battling the Craigmeur Lookout wildfire in Rockaway Township on Thursday night. It started in the area of Notch Road and moved swiftly.

People are being told to avoid the area.

8 homes threatened by Craigmeur Lookout wildfire

Officials say 13 structures, including eight homes on Green Pond Lane, are being threatened. Residents in the homes have evacuated voluntarily.

"The township is working with local area hotels to provide housing for those that were evacuated," Rockaway Township Mayor Joe Jackson said.

People who live in the area are worried.

"The wind could shift, and the next thing you know - these structures are old. They could go up like matchsticks," Rockaway Township resident Gavin Philipps said.

"It's pretty scary, you know. We had to evacuate 15 horses from our property, so it's scary, but we're keeping hopeful," Rockaway Township resident Amy Weiss said.

Weiss said she had never seen anything like this. She has her bag packed and ready to go.

Windy, dry conditions create difficult battle for firefighters

More than 120 acres of land have already been consumed, and officials say the fire is only 10% contained at this point.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Friday, which means there is an elevated risk of fire spreading because of winds combined with the dry conditions. Much of New Jersey has been dealing with drought conditions.

The Fire Service has deployed fire engines and ground crews, as well as two helicopters to drop gallons of water on the fire. Volunteer firefighters from around New Jersey were also sent to the scene.

"There is no end in sight for this drought. Our crews are working tirelessly, but they continue to fight one fire after another," said William Love Jr., assistant division forest fire warden for the Fire Service. "And we urge the public to help us. We need help. Every fire that's prevented is one less that we need to fight. Please be careful with outside ignitions, be careful with equipment and use common sense."

The cause of the fire remains unknown.