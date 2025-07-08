"Benito" cakes in new Bad Bunny music video lead to lots of attention for Bronx bakery

Cakes from Bronx bakery now flying off shelves, thanks to appearance in Bad Bunny video

Cakes from Bronx bakery now flying off shelves, thanks to appearance in Bad Bunny video

With the release of Bad Bunny's new video for the song "NUEVAYoL," the Valencia Bakery in the Bronx is getting a lot of recognition.

It is now selling "Benito" cakes that are seen in the popular clip.

A large order turned into quite a surprise

Raul Valera, the owner of Valencia Bakery, which has served the community since 1948, said his wife got a call back in February about a large order of cakes. He shared that at the time he didn't know why they were ordered, until he delivered them.

"My co-worker said, 'Do you know who's that?' And I turned back and I said, 'Oh wow, that's Bad Bunny,'" Valera said.

Since the video was released over the weekend, the cakes have gained popularity among Bad Bunny fans like Kiara Diaz.

"When I found out he got his cake from here I was like, man, I have to come get it, try it out. So, yeah, I just love him," Diaz said.

What to know about the "Benito" cake

Valera describes it as a sponge cake with a different flavor and whipped cream. The inside is a blue/green color to pay homage to the suit Bad Bunny wears in the music video.

Bernice Valera, Raul's wife, said the style of the cake that is featured in the video is a classic.

"That one is most especially because there's like the traditional decoration, like the traditional quinceañera, the sweet 16," she said.

The price of the cakes at Valencia Bakery vary from $45 to $57, but you can get a single slice for $7.

To order a "Benito" cake from Valencia, click here.

"We don't believe it yet. I didn't believe in myself"

The Valeras are thankful for having had the honor of making cakes for the music video and for the positive response from the community.

"We don't believe it yet. I didn't believe in myself. So you know I'm still like 'Wait!, I wake up with that energy that I want to see more of this video coming out,'" Raul Valera said.

