Aryna Sabalenka defeats Amanda Anisimova, winning 2nd straight U.S. Open final

Aryna Sabalenka has won her fourth Grand Slam title overall and second straight at the U.S. Open after defeating Amanda Anisimova in the women's final on Saturday.

The 27-year-old from Belarus is the first woman since Serena Williams in 2012-14 to win consecutive trophies at the U.S. Open.

Aryna Sabalenka returns against Amanda Anisimova of the United States during their Women's Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 6, 2025, in New York City. Elsa / Getty Images

No. 1-seeded Sabalenka took the first set against Anisimova 6-3. She nearly repeated the first set for the second set but Anisimova, a 24-year-old New Jersey native, put up a fight and pushed Sabalenka to break a 6-6 tie.

The Belarusian held a commanding lead and was first to hit the 7-point tiebreaker, winning her the title. She avoided becoming the first woman to lose three major finals in a single season since Justine Henin in 2006.

At the Australian Open in January, Sabalenka lost to Madison Keys and then again to Coco Gauff at the French Open. At Wimbledon in July, Sabalenka was eliminated by Anisimova. That put Anisimova into her first major final, which she lost 6-0, 6-0 to Iga Swiatek.

Amanda Anisimova of the United States reacts against Aryna Sabalenka during their Women's Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 6, 2025, in New York City. Sarah Stier / Getty Images

But Anisimova put that shutout behind her immediately, well enough to win a rematch against Swiatek in the U.S. Open quarterfinals.