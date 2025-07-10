Amanda Anisimova walked away from tennis in 2023 due to burnout. Now the American is in the Wimbledon finals

Amanda Anisimova ousted the world's No. 1 female tennis player, Aryna Sabalenka, on Thursday in the Wimbledon semi-finals — shocking the sports world as the American moves onto the finals.

"Amazing Amanda!" sports announcers called, as the 12th-ranked player beat Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to nab her first-ever spot on center court.

"To be in the finals at Wimbledon is so incredibly special," the 23-year-old New Jersey native said in a post-game interview. She thanked her fans, her sister and nephew for their support, as well as her "amazing team" for helping her clinch her spot in the finals.

Just two years earlier, Anisimova took a several-month career break after losing to Dutch qualifier Arantxa Rus in the Madrid Open in April 2023, exhausted, she said, by the relentless demands of elite competition.

Amanda Anisimova of the United States reacts during her dramatic victory against Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships. Getty Images

She said in an Instagram post in May 2023, "I've really been struggling with my mental health and burnout since the summer of 2022. It's become unbearable being at tennis tournaments." She added that her priority is her "mental well-being and taking a break for some time. I've worked as hard as I could to push through it. "

During her time away from sport, Anisimova turned to art and music. She told Olympics.com in an interview that she turned to painting, and she sold some of her creations, inspired by Van Gogh, to raise funds for mental health and social cause charities. She also said she loves rapper Lil Wayne. "I mostly listen to him before my matches," Anisimova said.

Mostly Anisimova said she enjoyed doing the "simple things," during her break, such as reading, listening to music and painting to bring down her stress levels and relax.

Anisimova returned to the tennis circuit about 12 months ago, and when asked about her journey after beating Sabalenka, she said, "to be honest if you told me I would be in the finals at Wimbledon, I would not believe you."

She said Sabalenka was a tough competitor but "such an inspiration to me and so many other players."

Amanda Anisimova (R) and Aryna Sabalenka after the Women's Singles Semifinal match of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 on July 10, 2025 in London, England. Daniel Kopatsch / Getty Images

"It's not easy," Anisimova said. "And so many people dream of competing on this incredible court… to be in the final is just indescribable."

Born to Russian parents in New Jersey, Anisimova moved to Miami when she was three years old. She started playing tennis after going to her older sister Maria Anisimova-Egee's practices every day and eventually developed a passion for the sport.

Anisimova will meet Polish tennis player Iga Świątek Saturday on Wimbledon's grassy center court for the finals.