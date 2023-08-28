US Open begins, fans pack grounds at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

NEW YORK -- The Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows is full of excited tennis fans on Monday for the start of the U.S. Open.

Fans packed the grounds trying to get autographs early and taking in the enormity of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"We've seen (Andrey) Rublev, we've seen (Grigor) Dimitrov, we've seen a lot of players," said Harrison Wallin from New Jersey.

"We just got here, so haven't experienced everything that they have to offer. But just from first impressions, it's kind of next level," said Austin Steepleton from Louisiana.

"I hope that Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka will play because they're both really good and aggressive," said Arushi Asrani from New Jersey.

Novak Djokovic, one of the biggest draws on the men's side, is among the stars playing on day one. It's his first U.S. Open in two years after he was unable to compete in 2022 because of COVID-19 vaccination rules.

Djokovic, a 23-time grand slam winner and ranked #2 in the world, has won more championships than any other man in tennis history. But one more will put him ahead of Serena Williams and tie Margaret Court's all-time record.

"I do believe that Djokovic and Carlos (Alcaraz) will make it to the final and that Djokovic will take it home," said Carl Wallin from New Jersey.

"My son's is here with me and we argue over who we want to win," said Rose Steepleton from Louisiana.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 26: Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays tennis with a table tennis bat during Arthur Ashe Kids' Day at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 26, 2023 in New York City. / Getty Images

More than 900,000 fans are expected to attend the U.S. Open this year. More than 40% travel from outside the Tri-State Area and more than 20% come from other countries.

Attendance at Fan Week this year shattered records.

The NYPD said it's using concrete barriers, explosive detection dogs and its counterterrorism unit to ensure safety.

"Our hallmark is constant vigilance and relentless follow up. So there will be things that the public will see and the security posture will involve other things that it won't," said NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism Rebecca Weiner.

Officials said the easiest way to get to Flushing Meadows is by using mass transit, especially this week since the Mets are home.

The MTA is adding extra 7 trains during the evening.

