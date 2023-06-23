Hundreds attend US Open ballperson tryouts in Queens

CBS2's Elle McLogan tries out to be a US Open ballperson

CBS2's Elle McLogan tries out to be a US Open ballperson

CBS2's Elle McLogan tries out to be a US Open ballperson

NEW YORK - For a crowd of hopefuls, Friday was the day that could define the summer. Tryouts are here for the U.S. Open ball crew, the court-side squad that keeps the tournament rolling.

In a series of drills, the tryouts test the agility, endurance and instinct required as a ballperson. To join, you have to be at least 14 years old, and for some, it's a lifelong dream.

"I've just been waiting for that day when I was old enough to finally be one of those kids," applicant Dylan Jovanovic said.

She would be thrilled to work alongside her favorite player.

"I'm Serbian, so I've grown up a Djokovic fan my whole life, so that would be incredible," she said.

Of more than 1,000 applicants, about 100 will make the team this year, joining group veterans like Rohit Talreja.

"You're standing in the tunnel area waiting to come out, and you have jitters," he said.

In his sixth year with the ball crew, he says the electric energy of the stadium never gets old.

"You burst out onto the court, and it's an amazing feeling," he said.

Crew member Aarshia Hukmani says it's all about attention to detail.

"The small things matter so much, like if you're running loudly, they can hear it on the camera, so you just want to make sure you're running smoothly," she said.

A ballperson earns $16/hour, but director Tiahnne Noble says the experience is priceless.

"It's the best seat in the house, I think. You're standing right on court with the players. You're getting to see their footwork. But it's also a pretty hard, intense role as well. You're running. You're catching," she said.

Which of the newcomers will make it to the court this summer? They'll have to wait a week to find out.

You can email Elle with Queens story ideas by CLICKING HERE.