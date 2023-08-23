US Open Fan Week in full swing with fun and games for the whole family

US Open Fan Week in full swing in Flushing Meadows

NEW YORK -- The US Open starts next week, but Fan Week is already in full swing at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows.

The mostly free week of tennis fun runs until Sunday, August 27.

We spoke with Nicole Kankam, managing director of pro tennis marketing for the U.S. Tennis Association, for more on what to expect.

She encourages fans to get an Access Pass and not to miss Arthur Ashe Kids day on Saturday.

