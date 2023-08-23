Watch CBS News
US Open Fan Week in full swing with fun and games for the whole family

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- The US Open starts next week, but Fan Week is already in full swing at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows. 

The mostly free week of tennis fun runs until Sunday, August 27. 

We spoke with Nicole Kankam, managing director of pro tennis marketing for the U.S. Tennis Association, for more on what to expect. 

She encourages fans to get an Access Pass and not to miss Arthur Ashe Kids day on Saturday.

CLICK HERE and watch her full interview above for more information. 

August 23, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

