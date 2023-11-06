Watch CBS News
Local News

Upper West Side crowd gathers in solidarity with Israel to mark 30 days since Hamas launched attack

By Ali Bauman

/ CBS New York

Crowd gathers in solidarity to mark 1 month since Hamas attacked Israel
Crowd gathers in solidarity to mark 1 month since Hamas attacked Israel 01:45

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of people are attending a rally and vigil on the Upper West Side on Monday, marking one month since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7

The event on Columbus Avenue was organized by the UJA-Federation of New York, the Consulate General of Israel in New York and the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York. 

The rally and vigil mark 30 days since Hamas launched its attack on Israel, killing 1,400 people and capturing over 240 hostages, according to the Israel Defense Forces. 

Demonstrators said it's important to come together united in heartbreak and solidarity for Israel. 

"It's not just a war against the country of Israel, it's a war against the Jewish people," said Andi Yonah. "So I'm here lending my voice, lending my presence, wishing I could also be in Israel with my family, with my friends, but doing what I can from here."

Elected leaders are expected to speak along with performances by Israeli pop stars Idan Raichel and Gad Elbaz. 

Ali Bauman
ali-bauman.png

Ali Bauman joined CBS2 News as a general assignment reporter in 2016. Ali is a proud millennial who embraces social media for storytelling to bring news to a new generation of viewers.

First published on November 6, 2023 / 5:22 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.