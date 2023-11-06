Upper West Side crowd gathers in solidarity with Israel to mark 30 days since Hamas launched attack

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of people are attending a rally and vigil on the Upper West Side on Monday, marking one month since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

The event on Columbus Avenue was organized by the UJA-Federation of New York, the Consulate General of Israel in New York and the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York.

The rally and vigil mark 30 days since Hamas launched its attack on Israel, killing 1,400 people and capturing over 240 hostages, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Demonstrators said it's important to come together united in heartbreak and solidarity for Israel.

"It's not just a war against the country of Israel, it's a war against the Jewish people," said Andi Yonah. "So I'm here lending my voice, lending my presence, wishing I could also be in Israel with my family, with my friends, but doing what I can from here."

Elected leaders are expected to speak along with performances by Israeli pop stars Idan Raichel and Gad Elbaz.