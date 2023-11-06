Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, New York lawmakers introduce Hate Crime Modernization Act to close loopholes

NEW YORK -- With hate crimes on the rise in New York City, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is asking state lawmakers to update the laws.

Bragg says loopholes and outdated language in the law prevent him from prosecuting obvious hate crimes.

Police say anti-Jewish graffiti spray painted on a Jewish cultural center in the Bronx and eggs thrown at the facility last week have not yet been deemed a hate crime.

According to Bragg, the challenge is often antiquated penal code, creating major loopholes in the law.

"Anti-Asian slurs at a Chinese restaurant or homophobic slurs at a gay bar can't be charged as a hate crime. That too must change," said Bragg.

Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, Assembly Member Grace Lee and Bragg on Monday announced the Hate Crimes Modernization Act, which would increase the list of hate crime-eligible charges from 66 to 97.

"Assault can be charged as a hate crime, but gang assault cannot," said Bragg. "Rape in the first degree can be charged as a hate crime, but other sexual assaults, like forcible touching, cannot."

Stats provided by Bragg show the number of hate crimes reported in October doubled from 2022 to 2023 citywide. The spike is because of the Israel-Hamas war, he said.

"Jews of New York is the largest Instagram page dedicated to the Jewish community of this city. We can't keep up with the amount of hate crimes, vandalism, people tearing off signs," said Yoav Davis, founder of Jews of NY.

"Harassment or violence against Jews here in Manhattan or against Muslims or Arab Americans here in Manhattan is plainly not acceptable," said Bragg.

This comes as Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he has bipartisan support to appropriate $1 billion for security at places of worship.

"The money they need to protect themselves, whether it be fencing, or doors or cameras ... they can hire security guard companies to patrol," said Schumer.

Bragg said even though he expanded staff and received additional funding, the number of hate crimes is being underreported.