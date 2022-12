700 gallons of diesel spill at UWS construction site

700 gallons of diesel spill at UWS construction site

700 gallons of diesel spill at UWS construction site

NEW YORK -- There was a hazmat situation Tuesday night at a construction site on the Upper West Side.

Seven hundred gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto the streets on West 66th Street.

The spill has been stopped, and the cleanup is underway.

No one was hurt.