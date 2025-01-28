Upper Manhattan leaders awaiting state approval to implement residential parking permit proposal

NEW YORK — As New York City adjusts to life under congestion pricing, elected leaders are still seeking solutions to alleviate stress for those feeling the biggest impacts, including a residential parking permit proposal for Upper Manhattan.

The plan would let districts north of 60th Street decide whether to restrict roads to residential parking.

It would reserve up to 80% of parking spaces for residents during designated hours, not including streets where commercial or office space exists. The revenue would fund road repairs in the area.

NYC needs new state law to allow residential permits

Sponsoring Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa represents Inwood and Washington Heights, which are at the height of the problem.

"Specifically in areas like this where we have commercial corridors overlaid with residential buildings, we're hearing more and more from our constituents who are having a hard time finding parking," De La Rosa said.

She has the backing of Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, who lives nearby.

"Any given block, Jersey plates, PA plates," Levine said, pointing to cars parked along one street. "Obviously, they came in this morning. You see this on almost every block Uptown."

CBS News New York's Jessi Mitchell discussed the plan with driver Naomi Correa, who had been waiting for more than half an hour to find a space near her apartment building.

"That would be nice because people that live here, we need it," Correa said from her car. "We need our car to get to work, and it's getting crazy."

She said she would happily pay a small registration fee for her car, but before that can happen, New York City needs a new state law to allow residential permits.

"It's simply giving us the right to put this policy in place, a right they've given to cities all over the state," said Levine. "I don't know how they defend that. The city of Albany itself can have residential parking permits, but New York City can't."

Residential parking permit proposal awaits council committee vote

They now have an Assembly sponsor but still need one in the state Senate, as Uptown's proposal awaits a council committee vote, along with others adapted for the adjacent boroughs.

"Technology is something that we hope to employ to help us with folks who are looking for parking," De La Rosa said, "but most of all is identifying which streets in our community, for example, would be eligible."

De La Rosa's team is preparing those details ahead of approval for the pilot program, as well as figuring out a fee structure to ensure affordability for permit holders.

The proposal still has to pass through the transportation and infrastructure committee before it can be considered or approved by the full City Council.

