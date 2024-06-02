Bystander shot at Upper East Side subway station. Victim speaks exclusively to CBS New York

NEW YORK -- An innocent bystander was shot at an Upper East Side subway station early Sunday morning. The victim spoke exclusively with CBS New York.

It happened at the Lexington Avenue and East 86th Street station around 2:30 a.m.

"I just kind of walked into the pit of fire"

Lifelong Brownsville resident Fabius Foster says he was on an uptown 4 train to meet a friend in the Bronx when his night out turned into a nightmare.

"I have a habit of just standing at the end of the cars, and then when my train stop approaches, I walk through ... and as I'm walking through, I see there's an altercation, but the doors are open, and as I open the doors, simultaneously I feel a sharp pain just rush through my thumb and ricochet into my chest," he said.

Foster says the bullet then ricocheted hit his chest, too, and the glass next to the door shattered.

"I just kind of walked into the pit of fire," he said. "It was a shocking moment for me. Because the pain was so sharp, so quick. Instantly I felt it."

He says his journey started at the Broadway Junction station in Brooklyn. The only reason he says he got out at that stop was to smoke a cigarette.

"I love this city"

"In terms of response time, it was amazing. From the citizens to the officers to FDNY to Cornell Presbyterian," Foster said. "Thank God for the blessings that He's allowed me to see."

Foster says he may take a day or two off from riding the train, but he'll be back on the subway soon.

"You always take a chance when you walk out of the comfort of your zone or your home," he said. "I love this city, and when I could start affording to take Ubers everywhere, I will."

The suspect fled before cops arrived. Foster says he hopes the suspect is caught soon for the safety of passengers.