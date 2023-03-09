Watch CBS News
Universal Hip Hop Museum celebrates women in hip hop

Art exhibit honors women at Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- The Universal Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx is celebrating the roles women have played in the genre.

A new exhibition coincided with International Women's Day on Wednesday.

Rap artist Roxanne Shante is among those honored.

"We're here to celebrate women. We're here to celebrate our contributions in hip-hop, and sometimes the idea that we are overlooked but now that we are so included that we cannot be excluded," Shante said.

The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday. This year, they're celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.



First published on March 8, 2023 / 9:37 PM

