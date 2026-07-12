N.J. man says he was almost kicked off plane after flight attendant found shirt offensive

A New Jersey man says his t-shirt nearly got him kicked off a United Airlines flight.

Sam Saadeh, of Linden, was on a flight traveling from Atlanta to Newark Liberty International Airport on June 4 while wearing a t-shirt that said, "Bombing kids is not self defense."

Saadeh, who is of Palestinian descent, said the t-shirt holds a deeper meaning and advocates for children.

According to a recent United Nations report, more than 20,000 children have been killed in Gaza by Israel in what have been described as targeted attacks. The Israeli government has rejected the report and has denied deliberately targeting civilians.

"Change your shirt or you can't get on this flight"

Saadeh told CBS News New York he was "very confused" when a supervisor pulled him off the plane just after boarding.

"He was like, 'Hey, the flight attendant finds your shirt offensive,' and I was like, 'Why?'" Saadeh said. "He goes, 'Here are the choices. Either you change your shirt or you can't get on this flight.'"

A New Jersey man was on a flight traveling from Atlanta to Newark on June 4, 2026, while wearing a t-shirt that said, "Bombing kids is not self defense." CBS News New York

Both upset and humiliated, Saadeh says he opted to change, but claims he couldn't get specific answers, even when he landed in Newark, where he spoke to airline personnel.

"She kept saying, like, 'You could see how the shirt is offensive.' I was like, 'I can't see how the shirt is offensive,'" Saadeh said. "She was like, 'It's 2026.' I was like, 'I know what year it is.'"

He added, "Do you think kids shouldn't be bombed, or kids should be bombed? Like, what are you offended by?"

Flier files complaint with DOT

A United spokesperson said in a statement to CBS News New York, "This customer flew as scheduled after changing his shirt."

As per the airline's rules posted on its website, United has the right to deny transport to passengers who are "not properly clothed, or whose clothing is lewd, obscene or offensive."

Saadeh said he is consulting with lawyers.

"At the end of the day, this shirt, to me, is very clear that I think bombing kids is wrong ... regardless if you're Palestinian or if you're from Mobile, Alabama," he said.

Saadeh said he has filed an official complaint about the incident with the United States Department of Transportation, and when it comes to the t-shirt at the center of this situation, he said he will continue to wear it.