New Jersey Salvation Army store filled with donations destroyed in fire

Fire destroys Salvation Army thrift store in Union City, New Jersey
UNION CITY, N.J. -- Fire destroyed a Salvation Army store filled with donations in Union City on Thursday night.

The fast-moving flames consumed the building on John F. Kennedy Boulevard near 10th Street.

The fire came during their busiest time of year.

"The Salvation Army around the holidays is everywhere, and we're so busy and we're serving so many neighbors in need, and to have this happen right now, it couldn't be a more difficult time for it to happen here at the Salvation Army," said Lt. Col. James Belts, commander of the Salvation Army Eastern Adult Rehabilitation Centers.

Donations of clothing, shoes and other household items can still be made at other New Jersey stores, including the main store and warehouse on Pennington Street in Newark.

December 2, 2022

