Salvation Army thrift store goes up in flames in Union City

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

UNION CITY, N.J. -- A massive fire broke out at a Salvation Army thrift store in Union City on Thursday.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the store on John F. Kennedy Boulevard near 10th Street.

Large pockets of fire were still burning around 8:30 p.m. as firefighters tried to get the blaze under control.

Footage from Chopper 2 shows the roof was destroyed and most of the building appeared to be gutted.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire, and there's no reports of any injuries.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 8:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

