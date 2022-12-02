Salvation Army thrift store goes up in flames in Union City

Fire breaks out at Salvation Army store in Union City

UNION CITY, N.J. -- A massive fire broke out at a Salvation Army thrift store in Union City on Thursday.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the store on John F. Kennedy Boulevard near 10th Street.

Large pockets of fire were still burning around 8:30 p.m. as firefighters tried to get the blaze under control.

Footage from Chopper 2 shows the roof was destroyed and most of the building appeared to be gutted.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire, and there's no reports of any injuries.