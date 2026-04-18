Crews battle large fire in Union City, New Jersey

Crews are battling a large fire in Union City, New Jersey.

It broke out just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday near 38th Street and Bergen Turnpike.

Few details have been released at this time, but video shows flames and thick black smoke billowing into the air.

The North Bergen Police Department said Bergen Turnpike and Grand Avenue are closed while firefighters continue to work.

Officials also said the fire is causing power outages in parts of neighboring North Bergen and Weehawken Township, and PSE&G has been notified and will work to restore service as soon as possible.

There have not been reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.