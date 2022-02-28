Ukrainians gather in Brighton Beach, lament war they wanted no part of

Ukrainians gather in Brighton Beach to tell stories of anguish for loved ones at home

NEW YORK -- In the Big Apple, the support for Ukraine continues to grow.

A crowd gathered Sunday in Brooklyn to rally in support of the war-torn nation.

Ukrainians of all ages were in Brighton Beach to share their stories. Many now have families thrust into the middle of a war they did not ask to be a part of.

"They have no way out," Yuliana Oleynik said.

Oleynik was born in Kyiv. Her brother is now on the front lines. Her sister and aunt are in bomb shelters.

"We know that there was a car with a family with three kids, only one survived. Mom, dad and two daughters died. So it's insane. Regular citizens are dying. This is not how war is done," Oleynik said.

For Olga Kozachkova and her husband, Ukraine is home. They say family and friends are living in terror.

"They cannot go outside. Thank God they have food and water, but they so scared. They so scared because there's shooting outside," Kozachkova said.

And the sad reality is that many innocent lives have been lost.

It wasn't just a rally; it was a candlelight vigil as they called for an end to the violence in Ukraine that has been ongoing for days.

"It's not Ukraine and Russia conflict. It's civilization against evil. And if you do not stop Putin today, tomorrow we'll pay the price," Alec Teytel said.

For the dozens and dozens in attendance Sunday, the most jarring thing about this conflict is how quickly it changed the lives of so many.

"Just a few days ago, the men, women, and children of Ukraine were living their lives just like you and I. Within hours, those same Ukrainians, who were enjoying their freedoms, are now finding themselves in a war that they did not ask for," Assembly member Mathylde Frontus said.

Those looking to help Ukraine can donate directly to the country's military.

A GoFundMe page was set up by the Kyiv Independent, which has offered real time on the ground reporting of the war.

There's also a Ukraine-based aid organization called Voices of Children, which offers psychological support to kids who've witnessed war first-hand.

And something as simple as showing up to a rally like Sunday's can help, by offering Ukrainians in the city and around the world a reminder that they're not alone.