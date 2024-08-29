University of Delaware student killed on 1st day of class identified as Noelia Gomez, 18

University of Delaware student killed after being struck by motorcycle University of Delaware student killed after being struck by motorcycle 00:35

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- Police have identified the University of Delaware student struck and killed by a motorcycle on the first day of classes earlier this week.

The student was identified as 18-year-old Noelia Gomez of Clark, New Jersey, Newark police said in a news release.

Gomez was killed when a motorcycle fleeing an attempted police traffic stop hit multiple people on UDel's campus around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Newark police said.

A UDel officer had tried to stop the biker, who police said ignored the officer and sped down Main Street before hitting Gomez in a crosswalk. The driver was thrown from the bike and the bike continued moving, striking four other pedestrians on the sidewalk.

Gomez had been confirmed to be a first-year student. Classes had begun the same day of the crash.

"Incidents such as this are unimaginably tragic. We cannot express enough how sorry we are for the family, friends, and greater community as we are all so deeply shaken by the sudden loss of one of our own. Our hearts are very heavy today," President Dennis Assanis and Vice President José-Luis Riera said in a joint message.

"Especially in a moment like this, we must all come together, to lean on each other, and to do so with extra kindness and empathy. Together, we are stronger, and we must live this truth in the coming days. We are one Blue Hen community," the statement continued.