University of Delaware student killed by speeding motorcycle after attempted traffic stop, police say

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — A University of Delaware student was killed and four other people were hit by a speeding motorcycle late Tuesday night, according to Newark police.

Police said the accident happened shortly after 11:50 p.m. on West Main Street, west of North College Avenue, after an attempted traffic stop.

According to police, a University of Delaware officer attempted to stop the motorcycle on East Main Street, west of South Chapel Street. Police claim the motorcyclist ignored the police officer and sped westbound. Investigators said the university police officer did not pursue the motorcycle.

The speeding motorcyclist struck an 18-year-old woman from New Jersey in a crosswalk on West Main Street about a minute after the attempted traffic stop and came off the bike, police said. The motorcycle continued north, hitting four other pedestrians on the sidewalk and a light police.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the woman, but the University of Delaware confirmed she was a first-year student. The first day of classes at the university was Tuesday.

"Late last night, a first-year University of Delaware student died in a traffic accident near campus, which was witnessed by many of her friends and classmates," President Dennis Assanis and Vice President José-Luis Riera said in a joint message. "Incidents such as this are unimaginably tragic. We cannot express enough how sorry we are for the family, friends, and greater community as we are all so deeply shaken by the sudden loss of one of our own. Our hearts are very heavy today."

One of the pedestrians was taken to the hospital for treatment and three others suffered minor injuries, police said.

Police said the motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized. The driver has not yet been charged.