Motorcyclist arrested in killing of University of Delaware first-year student Noelia Gomez

Brian Briddle charged with 2nd-degree murder in University of Delaware student's death

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- A Newark, Delaware man is in custody after a first-year University of Delaware student was struck and killed on the first day of classes this week, police said.

Newark police announced the arrest of 27-year-old resident Brian Briddle early Friday morning. They say he was driving a motorcycle when he sped away from an attempted traffic stop.

"The officer turned his lights off and did not pursue the motorcycle. Within a minute the motorcycle had gone to a high rate of speed," said Newark Police Lt. Andrew Rubin.

Police said Briddle then fatally struck a UDel first-year student in a crosswalk on campus. She was later identified as 18-year-old Noelia Gomez of Clark, New Jersey. Others were injured in the incident.

Briddle is charged with multiple offenses including second-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon during a felony, disregarding an officer's signal, driving without a special license and operating an unregistered vehicle.

Briddle was ordered held after he did not post $362,005 in bail. He is being sent to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington.

Police obtained a warrant for Briddle's arrest on Thursday and said he was taken into custody without incident.