Families of TWA Flight 800 crash victims mark 30 years since tragedy on Long Island

Friday marks as sad milestone.

It was 30 years ago that TWA Flight 800 exploded in midair off of Long Island minutes after taking off from John F. Kennedy International Airport en route to Paris.

All 230 people on board died, making it one of the worst aviation accidents in United States history.

What happened to TWA Flight 800

On July 17, 1996, the jet carrying 230 souls to Paris broke apart 12 minutes into the flight.

Suffolk County first responders launched boats into the ocean, but a rescue mission quickly became a salvage effort.

"The water was completely on fire, and there was just debris and personal items and victims," said Suffolk Legislator and former TV reporter Trish Bergin.

"What would bring down a jet right after it had taken off at Kennedy? There was a lot of concern," Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said.

The reconstruction of TWA Flight 800 is moved to a smaller hanger on Sept., 14, 1999. AP Photo/Ed Betz

Witnesses saw a fiery streak in the sky appear to be rising toward the plane, launching a tireless investigation and the painstaking reconstruction of the 747, like a giant puzzle. One thousand pieces were pulled from the ocean floor.

In the end, theories of a missile or sabotage were debunked.

On Nov. 18, 1997, then-FBI Assistant Director James Kallstrom announced there was no evidence of high-explosive damage.

"Two, there was no evidence of an explosion of a missile warhead. Three, there was no evidence of missile impact," he said at the time.

The cause of the explosion was determined to be a spark that ignited explosive gas. It led to sweeping aviation fuel tank safety changes.

Victims' families gather for memorial service

The same Suffolk County community that rushed to the rescue and worked tirelessly for answers later donated their labor to build The TWA Flight 800 International Memorial in Shirley.

A memorial will be held there at 7:45 p.m. Friday, marking the exact time the tragedy occurred.

"We are here tonight to remember them, to pray for their souls," Romaine said.

The TWA Flight 800 International Memorial on Long Island CBS News New York

From around the world, victims' families returned to the one place they can mourn together.

Members of the Bailey family from England traveled to the memorial for the first time this year. Christine Diiorio-Bailey and her husband, Pietro, ended up on TWA Flight 800 at the last minute.

"She was supposed to go direct from New York to Rome, and that plane got cancelled and she got transferred to Paris ... Her luggage got home," said Ian Bailey, Diiorio-Bailey's brother.

Even after 30 years, the wounds are so deep, they never heal.

"We just couldn't believe it. We couldn't believe it. No way," Bailey added.

The 230 victims were from 14 nations, and included 16 students from a Pennsylvania high school French club.