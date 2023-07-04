Turf war between East and West continues over future locations of Macy's fireworks show

NEW YORK -- A long-standing tug-of-war returns with each and every Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show, and it boils down to East versus West.

While it seems anchored in the East River, some people pine for the five years starting in 2009 when it was way over to the west on the Hudson River.

The Colon family made the trek east from their apartment near Columbus Circle, all the way crosstown, to see the fireworks show.

"We're from the West Side and I wish it would come back to the West Side," resident Josie Goris said.

"I would like it to alternate sometimes, yeah," Chris Colon added.

There was a Hudson River heyday which lasted five years and some West Side businesspeople call the good 'ole days.

"It used to be a big night in the city for us, but now that it's over on the East Side now we're not getting that hit anymore, you know what I mean?" said Paul Carolan, manager of Rumours Bar. "It's like crickets and tumbleweeds. Of course, we want it back."

That's also on the wish list of New York City Councilmember Gale Brewer.

"I know people from Brooklyn will say, 'Well then, we can't see the fireworks but they can.' People from the West Side have to go to the FDR, so I think alternating would make sense as long as it's okay with Macy's, which of course is the final arbitrator because they have to produce the fireworks," Brewer said.

A Macy's spokesperson told CBS New York, "The Hudson and East rivers have hosted the show almost evenly. Factors include show design, size and scale of pyrotechnics, safety requirements, accessible public viewing locations and available city resources. These elements change from year to year."

"I really like it on the West Side and I'll never go to the East Side, nothing against the East Side," Luke McDonough said.

Hit-and-miss rain showers on the 4th kept some people away from beaches and river banks, anyway.

A block party on West 55th Street allowed residents to come out and celebrate the 4th together, while only being a few steps away from their front doors.

"I don't need fireworks, stay close to home," said Christine Gorman, president of the West 55th Street Block Association. "There's an ease to it and a couple of people told me they had plans they canceled."

The turf war is part of the party, but not for everybody.

"I just enjoy the fireworks wherever they are," Hell's Kitchen resident Arielle Krebs said. "I'm just happy they're doing them."

Like she said, give us fireworks and we'll get ourselves there.