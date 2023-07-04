Final touches being put on security measures for Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show

NEW YORK - Security preparations are underway for one of the biggest Independence Day parties in the country, the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show.

Every year, Macy's fireworks has people's eyes glued to the skies. Kips Bay in Manhattan is expected to be packed Tuesday night, and preparations are well underway.

Video from Chopper 2 over New York harbor Monday showed where the barges were docked before heading to the East River for the fireworks spectacular.

This year's show is expected to be just as big as last year. The NYPD has set up lights of their own, and also placed barricades and prepared more than 115 cameras, all aimed at keeping spectators safe.

The new NYPD Interim Commissioner Edward Caban said the department has been planning for the show over the last year.

New Yorkers said they're looking forward to Tuesday night's fireworks and understand that safety is key.

"It's gonna be good. besides the fact that the entire neighborhood's gonna be shut down its gonna be a good time," Trevor Roman said.

"I think the crowd itself comes with wanting to have a good time. So few bad apples maybe but I think the police will pick anything out negative," Theresa Barclay said.

Macy's said Tuesday night's show will include 60,000 shells and effects launched from 5 barges between East 26th and 40th Streets.

The NYPD said the main viewing areas will be along the FDR from 14th Street to 54th Street. Spectators can access the FDR at 20th Street, 34th and 42nd.

The NYPD will be checking bags at those access points. The department said alcohol, lawn chairs, coolers and umbrellas are all off limits.