Rain or shine, New York City ready to dazzle with Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show

NEW YORK -- Fireworks will soon light up the skies over the Big Apple.

The show is on rain or shine and people were already lining up on the piers along the East River on Tuesday afternoon. They are going to get a front row seat for the fireworks, but there are plenty of places across New York City to see the famous display with your own eyes.

The barricades were up and crowds were getting in place for this year's Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show.

"I say you have to wait a very long time and have to be in place a couple hours and they say it doesn't matter. We got to see it," said Tanya Guerrero of East Elmhurst, Queens.

Starting at 9:25 p.m., more than 60,000 shells and effects will launch from five barges on the water.

"Seventy percent of this year's show is brand new to the skies over the East River. Really excited. Tons of new elements that will animate, change of variety, four, five different hues of color from a thousand feet in the air all the way down to the water's edge," said Will Coss, the executive producer of the Macy's show.

The fireworks will be visible from three boroughs, including on the FDR in Manhattan between East 20th and 42nd streets, Gantry State Plaza Park in Queens, and several waterfront parks in Brooklyn -- Domino Park, Bushwick Inlet Park, Newton Barge Park, Transmitter Park, and Marsha P. Johnson State Park.

The NYPD will be checking bags at city-run access points and says alcohol, backpacks, large bags, lawn chairs, coolers and umbrellas are not allowed.

Interim Police Commissioner Edward Caban told CBS New York the department has been planning for this night since last year.

"Deciding security plans for events of this scale is what the NYPD does on a daily basis and I could tell you the NYPD does it better than anyone else out there," Caban said.

There are a lot of road closures around the viewing areas in all three boroughs until 10 p.m., so instead of driving you're probably better off just taking public transit.