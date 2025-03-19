Trump, Musk attend Division I NCAA men's wrestling championships in Philadelphia

Mixed reactions to President Trump in Philadelphia for the NCAA men's wrestling championships

President Trump traveled with Elon Musk to Philadelphia on Saturday for the final day of the Division I NCAA men's wrestling championships at the Wells Fargo Center. The trip marks the second time in three years that Mr. Trump has attended the NCAA wrestling championships.

The president arrived at the South Philadelphia arena to loud cheers and U.S.A. chants as Penn State University looks to close out its fourth straight men's team title.

Clay Travis of Outkick also traveled on Air Force One with the president to attend the event "as part of the White House new media initiative."

After Travis announced his travel plans on social media earlier this week, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt commented on his post, "See you this weekend!"

The Republican president spent Friday night at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, about 70 miles northeast of Philadelphia, on what was his first visit there of his second term.

"We're going to the big fight. The reason I'm going is in Philadelphia. They have the NCAA, world, wrestling for college. And I've always supported the wrestlers," Mr. Trump told reporters as he left the White House on Friday evening. "I want to support them. These are the great college wrestlers from the various schools."

Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin greeted the president as he arrived at the Philadelphia airport. Pennsylvania Sen. Dave McCormick and U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan were also at the arena sitting in the same section as Musk and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

The championships run from Thursday through Saturday and air on ESPN and ESPN+, according to the NCAA. The finals are Saturday at 7 p.m. A free fan experience called Phan-X will be open Friday and Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.

President Donald Trump, left, and Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pa., attend the finals at the NCAA wrestling championship, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke / AP

Mr. Trump's attendance at sporting events

Mr. Trump attended the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans, which the Philadelphia Eagles dominated in a 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles are expected to visit the White House on April 28 to celebrate the victory. Mr. Trump was the first sitting president to attend the event.

The president also attended the Daytona 500 in February but had to leave before it ended because of multiple rain delays. He has attended college football games and UFC fights as well.

Mr. Trump's relationship with Philadelphia

The White House said this week it is cutting millions of federal dollars from the University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Trump graduated from The Wharton School at Penn in 1968, according to the Daily Pennsylvanian student newspaper.

White House officials wrote in an email to CBS Philadelphia that the funding cut is connected to Lia Thomas, a transgender woman and former Penn swimmer who made headlines and drew backlash when she competed for the women's swimming team.

As a candidate in 2024, Mr. Trump made frequent campaign stops in Philadelphia.

Mr. Trump won Pennsylvania in 2024 and won five of Philadelphia's 66 wards.