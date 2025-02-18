2 hurt after truck with crane extended tips over in Brooklyn

Two people were hurt when police say a work truck with a crane tipped over Tuesday in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

The crane hit a vehicle and a nearby building on Glenwood Road between Nostrand Avenue and East 31st Street.

Two men were sitting in that vehicle at the time. They were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, but they are expected to survive, according to police.

Truck tipped over while trying to lift materials to roof, witness says

Officials from the Department of Buildings say workers from New Castle Building Projects were trying to lift a bundle of material to the roof of a building, which houses a law office, but something went wrong, causing the truck to tip over and the crane to come crashing down.

"A loud noise, just boom. Sounded like a car accident, like a big, bad car accident," said a man who works across the street.

The witness did not want to be identified, but said he saw the whole collapse as it happened.

"The guy was trying to operate the machine. It looked like he didn't put out all four of the sticks to hold the truck down," he said.

The DOB said it will issue three violations to New Castle Building Projects for unsafe hoisting, using an unlicensed operator, and failure to have certified riggers.

CBS News New York reached out to the company involved and has not yet heard back. City officials say the investigation continues.

Good Samaritans helped pull men from van after crane crash

Carmen Velazquez, owner of the neighboring Junction Pharmacy, said she knows the two injured men.

"It seemed like one of their legs broke, but I'm not too sure, and another one was really injured. But we pulled them out. Not myself, other people pulled them out, and we got some chairs for them in here and we sat them down until the ambulance came," she said.

She added, "A whole bunch of us went -- my father, my co-worker Marcia, they ran over there. One of my drivers, Sean, also went over there because that's his good friend, to help them out because they had just got the van and they were trying to fix it up."

Police say one of the victims is 35 years old. He had pain in his head and parts of his body. The other man, 43, had an injured leg.

The DOB said a licensed master rigger and a professional engineer are on site to determine how to recover and remove the truck and crane. The department says recovery operations will begin Wednesday.