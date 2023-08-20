Tropical Storm Hilary hitting Southern California as Southwest braces for its wrath

Tropical Storm Hilary: What comes next? Tropical Storm Hilary: What comes next? 06:23

Southern California and the Southwest were preparing for possible "catastrophic and life-threating flooding" as Tropical Storm Hilary continued north after making landfall in the northern part of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula on Sunday. Flooding was already impacting many areas, and numerous rock and mud slides were reported.

Hilary is the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years.

It strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane before weakening to a tropical storm prior to making landfall. The storm is still expected to bring heavy rainfall along its path through Monday morning, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

"The potentially historic amount of rainfall is expected to cause life-threatening to catastrophic flash, urban, and arroyo flooding including landslides, mudslides, and debris flows through early Monday morning," the NHC said.

Hilary dumped more than half the average annual rain on some desert and mountain areas, including Palm Springs, which saw nearly 3 inches of rain by Sunday evening. Thousands of people across Southern California had no power due to the storm and Palm Springs lost 911 service Sunday night, CBS News Los Angeles reported.

A car is partially submerged in floodwaters as Tropical Storm Hilary moves through Cathedral City, California on August 20, 2023. Getty Images

Where is flooding expected?

The NHC says, "Intense heavy rainfall associated with Hilary is expected across the Southwestern United States through early Monday morning. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 10 inches, are expected across portions of southern California and southern Nevada, leading to dangerous to catastrophic flooding."

What's more, parts of Oregon and Idaho could get 1 to 3 inches of rain with up to 5 inches in some places through Tuesday "resulting in localized (and) some significant flash flooding."

In Nevada, officials remain concerned about dangerous flooding across the western Mojave Desert, which is at high risk for flash flooding, "an exceedingly rare occurrence," NWS Las Vegas said Sunday on social media.

Southern California was experiencing heavy rain in Los Angeles and surrounding counties, CBS News Los Angeles reported.

The National Weather Service said Ventura County was experiencing life-threating flooding and San Bernardino, Riverside and nearby mountains were at high risk of flash floods. San Bernardino and Riverside Counties issued evacuation orders and Orange County issued evacuation warnings.

In California, evacuation orders have been issued for San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

Meanwhile, the Inland Empire and mountains are at a high risk of flash flooding, with some communities expected to get 6-10 inches of rain, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Among many dramatic scenes playing out as Hilary hit:

How is Southern California dealing with Hilary?

As of 2 a.m. ET Monday, Hilary was some 75 miles northeast of Bakersfield, Calif. and racing north-northwest at 28 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Although no longer a hurricane, the system was still bringing heavy rainfall to the area.

It is the first time that the National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm warning for Southern California, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm.

President Biden on Sunday said he has asked FEMA to deploy personnel and supplies to California. Mr. Biden also said the Coast Guard has pre-positioned aircraft to allow for rapid response and rescue efforts.

"My Administration also deployed federal personnel to Nevada to ensure the state has additional support, and we will continue to coordinate with California, Nevada, and Arizona on any resources they might need," Biden said.

Evacuees from Catalina Island arrive in Long Beach, California, after leaving due to Hurricane Hilary. Aug. 19, 2023. Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

On Sunday evening, Los Angeles Unified School District, the second largest school district in the country, announced all schools, campuses and after-school programs would be closed Monday due to the storm.

Los Angeles Unified Announces School Closures for Monday, Aug. 21 pic.twitter.com/nzzNDvTNbd — Los Angeles Unified (@LASchools) August 20, 2023

"This was not an easy decision," the district said on social media. "Los Angeles Unified acknowledges the unique, unprecedented nature of Tropical Storm Hilary, which has garnered city, county, and state declarations of emergency."

Pasadena Unified School District followed suit later Sunday night.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation on Saturday ordered a temporary closure of all San Diego and Orange County state beaches and several state parks.

Disneyland announced Saturday that parks would be closing early Sunday, with Disney California Adventure Park closing at 9 p.m., Disneyland Park closing at 10 p.m. and the Downtown Disney District will close at 11 p.m.

The San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels all moved their scheduled Sunday home games to Saturday double-headers in anticipation of the storm.

When will Hilary hit Las Vegas?

Nevada will see heavy rain into Monday morning with likely flooding in Las Vegas and "significant flooding" in Death Valley National Park, the Weather Channel reported.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon due to the "imminent impact" of Tropical Storm Hily across the state. "Significant damage to public and private property are likely, including multiple transportation routes," the declaration read.

That came days after he announced that 100 National Guard troops had been activated ahead of the tropical storm.