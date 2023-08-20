Hurricane Hilary: Evacuation orders issued for areas San Bernardino County; warnings issued for OC
As a Category 2 hurricane closes in on Baja California, predicted to bring heavy rains and possible flooding to Southern California, officials have issued evacuation warnings for residents living in areas that could be severely impacted.
San Bernardino County
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department issued an evacuation warning for several regions early Saturday, which was upgraded to a mandatory order at 7:15 p.m. The order affects residents living in:
- Oak Glen,
- Forest Falls,
- Mountain Home Village,
- Angelus Oaks,
- and northeast Yucaipa.
Orange County
In Orange County, warnings have been ordered for those living near the Bond Fire burn scar in:
- Silverado Canyon,
- Williams Canyon.
