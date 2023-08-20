Watch CBS News
Weather

Hurricane Hilary: Evacuation orders issued for areas San Bernardino County; warnings issued for OC

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

As a Category 2 hurricane closes in on Baja California, predicted to bring heavy rains and possible flooding to Southern California, officials have issued evacuation warnings for residents living in areas that could be severely impacted. 

San Bernardino County

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department issued an evacuation warning for several regions early Saturday, which was upgraded to a mandatory order at 7:15 p.m. The order affects residents living in:

  • Oak Glen,
  • Forest Falls,
  • Mountain Home Village,
  • Angelus Oaks,
  • and northeast Yucaipa. 

Orange County

In Orange County, warnings have been ordered for those living near the Bond Fire burn scar in: 

  • Silverado Canyon,
  • Williams Canyon. 
KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on August 19, 2023 / 5:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.