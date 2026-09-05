Origami installation commemorates 9/11 at Lower Manhattan church

Trinity Church is commemorating 9/11 with a large-scale origami installation at St. Paul's Chapel in Lower Manhattan.

The exhibit, titled "Ever Present," features paper cranes in four shades of blue hung from the ceiling in the shape of an infinity symbol. The 2,977 paper cranes, honoring the 2,977 people who were killed on 9/11, were folded by volunteers.

"We find just in the process of folding peacefulness," artist Talo Kawasaki said. "I find origami just makes people happy, whether they're folding it or just viewing it ... and find some peace, some distraction from their cares and troubles."

Kawasaki was working at a New York advertising agency on 9/11.

"I heard the screams of just people on the street reacting," he said.

Trinity Church is commemorating 9/11 with a large-scale origami installation at St. Paul's Chapel in Lower Manhattan. CBS News New York

In the days after the attack, St. Paul's became a second home for first responders and was filled with letters, drawings and more words of encouragement sent from around the world.

Twenty-five years later, Kawasaki's origami installation brings a new comfort to visitors.

"My impression when I walked in was, there were all of those lighter color blues," visitor Lorraine LaHuta said. "What really drew my attention, the cranes moved into ... getting darker."

Kawasaki said it took just three months to put the installation together.

"Ever Present" will remain on display inside St. Paul's Chapel for the entire of the month of September.