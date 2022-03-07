NYC and NJ schools roll back mask requirements; NYC ends indoor vaccine mandate

NEW YORK -- New York City and New Jersey are rolling back mask requirements in schools Monday, as the city also lifts its vaccine mandate for indoor activities.

Masks are now considered optional at New York City public schools, but the smiling faces of children under the age of 5 must still remain covered.

The new rules brought a mix of joy and caution outside P.S. 187 in Washington Heights.

"I'm happy my kids can go to school without a mask," parent Weronika Wysocki told CBS2.

"I think it's a little too soon, but we'll see how it goes," parent Gina Bottamini said.

Citing vaccination rates and low case numbers, New Jersey is also changing up its masking rules for schools, ending the statewide mandate.

In his last COVID briefing Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy also lifted the public health emergency.

"This action marks the end of this phase in our war against the coronavirus, as we make the transition from pandemic to endemic," he said.

For New York, the changes are something Mayor Eric Adams had been teasing for weeks.

"We've been waiting for this day for so long," he said. "We have to get our economy back on track. It's time to reopen our city."

Also starting Monday, the vaccine requirement for indoor bars and restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues will be lifted in the city.

The crowds were back this weekend at Nina's Great Burrito Bar on the Upper West Side. The owner said there were times during the pandemic he wasn't sure he'd ever get to this point. Customers were growing comfortable with the COVID procedures.

"I have friends who own restaurants in other places like Staten Island, Brooklyn and Harlem. They've had a difficult time with these vaccination cards," said owner Jeremy Wladis. "On the Upper West Side, people are like, 'I don't want to sit where someone isn't vaccinated.'"

For some, relaxing COVID rules is a sign of progress.

"I think it's really great that we don't have to show proof of vaccination, because the cases have dropped. So that's a really good sign that things are clearing up and we can live normally," Hell's Kitchen resident Niya McKellar said.

There are some places where the rules won't be changing just yet, including Broadway theaters and high-risk places, like hospitals and mass transit.

