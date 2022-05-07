Rallies held across Tri-State Area in response to Roe v. Wade draft opinion

FAIR LAWN, N.J. -- A leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade published by Politico has people across the Tri-State Area rallying.

Dozens of people gathered in Fair Lawn in the rain Saturday to protest the right to a legal and safe abortion.

As CBS2's Leah Mishkin reports, the crowd was made up of people of different generations. One woman said she experienced this country when abortions were illegal, and she said women had to face serious threats to their well-being.

"I think It's unbelievable, the idea that local politicians can make the choices that women have when they're faced with an unplanned pregnancy," Leonia resident Mary Martire said.

"I'm devastated for poor, poorer women because women of means have always been able to find a way," Ridgewood resident Christine O'Neill said.

RELATED STORY: Sources: NYPD beefs up patrols outside Catholic churches over concerns about possible Roe v. Wade protests

Congressman Josh Gottheimer was at Saturday's event. He said they recently acted in the house to codify Roe v. Wade, and he says they're waiting on the Senate to act.

"We don't need to tear our country apart right now. We need to come together, and this has been something that's been the law of the land for decades now. The majority of Americans have made it clear they believe in a woman's right to chose," Gottheimer said.

The event in Fair Lawn was peaceful. There was one man who came with a megaphone to express his anti-abortion rights opinion but he left a short time later.

Stay with CBS2 News for more on this story.