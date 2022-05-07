Watch CBS News
Sources: NYPD beefs up patrols outside Catholic churches over concerns about possible Roe v. Wade protests

NEW YORK -- There is increased security at houses of worship across New York City this weekend.

Sources tell CBS2 the NYPD beefed up patrols outside Catholic churches.

There is concern over possible protests after the leak of a draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court that could overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion ruling.

CBS2 cameras captured police outside of Saint Patrick's Cathedral.

Officials with the New York Archdiocese say they will take appropriate steps as needed.

