Tri-State leaders react to leaked draft opinion indicating SCOTUS may overturn Roe v. Wade

Tri-State leaders react to leaked draft opinion indicating SCOTUS may overturn Roe v. Wadeget the free app
NEW YORK -- What appears to be an unprecedented leak at the U.S. Supreme Court is sending shockwaves across the country.
Politico has reportedly obtained a draft opinion, which suggests a decision has been made to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.
CBS News has not confirmed the authenticity of the explosive report published by Politico. But if the decision is finalized, it would dismantle 50 years of precedent and pave the way for states to severely limit abortion rights in the U.S.
See live updates below for the latest from local officials.
City Council to speak on steps of City Hall
New York City Council members plan to hold a press conference Tuesday in response to reports of a draft opinion to overturn the decades-old decision.
City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, the Council's Women's Caucus and women's reproductive rights advocates will speak on the Steps of City Hall, urging the court to reconsider.
The Council is currently led by its first-ever female majority.
Murphy briefing this morning
Gov. Phil Murphy is set to deliver remarks on the reports of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Watch the address live at 11:30 a.m. on CBS News New York.
Gov. Hochul: "Our state will welcome you with open arms"
Gov. Kathy Hochul said she refuses to let her newly born granddaughter grow up having to "fight for the rights that generations have fought for & won, rights that she should be guaranteed."
"New York will always be a place where abortion rights are protected," she later tweeted. "Just as the Statue of Liberty lifts her lamp tall in our harbor, New York will never stop fighting for what's right - unafraid and undeterred."
Gov. Murphy: "A truly dark day in America"
Gov. Phil Murphy pointed to his signing of the Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act, saying, "New Jersey will not go backwards on reproductive rights. "
"I want to assure every New Jerseyan that today's news about the Supreme Court does not change access to abortion in our state," Murphy later tweeted. "Access to reproductive health care remains available to anyone who needs it in New Jersey. "
Gov. Lamont: "I say it louder and with more resolve than ever"
Gov. Ned Lamont says Connecticut will continue to "protect and expand reproductive rights."
"Tonight, @LGSusanB and I say it louder and with more resolve than ever before, we will do everything in our power to defend abortion rights in Connecticut."
Mayor Adams: "We're ready to fight like hell"
Mayor Eric Adams retweeted the Politico report, saying:
"New York City knows that a woman's right to make her own health care decisions is hers and hers alone. This potential assault on their freedom by right wing extremists cannot stand. We're ready to fight like hell."