Traffic study by former head of NYC DOT reveals what he says is ultimate cause of congestion

NEW YORK -- We all know gridlock in the city is bad. But according to a new traffic study by the former head of Department of Transportation, the culprit might surprise you.

As controversial as the idea of congestion pricing is, it begs the question: what is responsible for the gridlock in Midtown?

"I would say trucks," one person said.

"Personal cars," another said.

"Well there's a lot of one-passenger drivers," another added.

A new study by former DOT commissioner Lucius Riccio points the finger at ride-share companies.

READ MORE: Congressman-elect Mike Lawler takes aim at congestion pricing

Last fall, the NYU Stern adjunct professor shot more than 90 videos documenting daytime traffic at random Midtown intersections and found TLC plates made up 36.3 of all vehicles on the road.

"They are three times more prevalent than taxis and by far the dominant vehicle in the streets, in Midtown, during the weekdays," Riccio said.

He argues it was a big mistake allowing the city's 100,000 ride-share vehicles to flood the market with minimal fees compared to taxis a decade ago. He proposes for-hire vehicles should be targeted first under congestion pricing and for their drivers to pay a permit fee.

"They were not charged the same as the yellows. They were only charged $250 a year, whereas the medallions were up to $1 million apiece," Riccio said.

FLASHBACK: Uber and Lyft app drivers gather outside MTA HQ to protest congestion pricing

Riccio said he also believes taxis should be exempt for congestion pricing.

But not all transportation experts agree. Civil engineer George Haikalis says the only solution to gridlock is to charge everyone equally.

"Each vehicle causes a problem. The more vehicles, the more congestion," Haikalis said.

READ MORE: New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer announces legislation to combat New York's congestion pricing plan

Both Uber and Lyft refuted the study's claims. Lyft wrote in a statement, "According to the TLC's own analysis, for-hire vehicle trips cannot be attributed to the city's recent increase in congestion," and that the "industry already pays a congestion fee that has generated over $1 billion in revenue to the MTA."